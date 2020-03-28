Telangana MLA offers his cars for medical emergency in Goshamahal constituency

As a goodwill gesture, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday offered his three cars, along with drivers, to help the public during the time of medical emergency in his constituency amid the lockdown. He said that his vehicles will reach the needy within a short period of time if a situation arise.

"The cars will be at people's doorstep in ten minutes. People can call me directly if there is any kind of emergency," Raja told ANI. The central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight against COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease. Till now, 873 cases of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

