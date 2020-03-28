Haryana CM directs officials to ensure medical, shelter arrangements for migrant labourers

Taking a step further towards ensuring to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers of district administrations to make appropriate arrangements for setting up of camps to provide shelter, food and medical facilities for the migrant labourers working in the state. The Chief Minister presided over the Crisis Coordination Committee Meeting with the senior officers through video conferencing here on Saturday and issued intructions to them.

He directed the officers to closely monitor the movement of such labourers in their respective districts and it should be further ensured that the maximum number of labourers who are working in the state should be asked to stay in the "Safe Camps" being set up by the State Government in each district. Apart from this, the medical testing facility of the migrant labourers should also be done by setting up special medical camps so that if there is any chance of any migrant being positive of Corona, then they can be time tested and quarantined, the Chief Minister added.

He said that, "Check points should be set up at each district to stop their movement and they can be further encouraged to stay in 'Safe Camps' which have been specially set up for them." The Chief Minister further directed that the officers should also ask the industrialists in their respective districts to make staying and food arrangements for the laborers working in their factories and industrial units.

Expressing concern about the poor people who are not included in the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and Construction Workers Board list, the Chief Minister said that "The registration work of such people should be accelerated so that these people can also, get the financial help of 1000 per week along with other basic assistance." The Chief Minister directed the officers to also ensure the maximum involvement of volunteers, social organization and NGOs to ensure that the supply chain of an essential commodity is done smoothly.

"The officers should also ensure the availability of mobile vans for the supply of essential commodities in each district for the door to door delivery," said Khattar. The Chief Minister directed that as Kurukshetra is a religious place and many saints and sadhus are already living there, therefore, proper arrangements should be made for them so that it can be ensured that they are getting enough food and have proper staying arrangements. He said that since many social organizations are working in the district, so these can also be involved in ensuring their food and staying facilities.

The Chief Minister said that instead of opening shops in every district, arrangements should be made for the door to door delivery by strengthening the supply chain in each district which will certainly ensure social distancing. "The movement of vegetables and other essential commodities coming from neighboring States would also be ensured so that there is no problem in their movement," he added.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to gear up the working of closely monitoring those who have come from foreign so that the chain of virus can be stopped. He said that the availability of ventilators and other necessary medical equipment required for COVID-19 across the State should be ensured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.