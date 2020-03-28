Cong MP writes to Punjab CM to ensure survival of industry, trade in state amid lockdown

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa has urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take steps to ensure survival of industry and trade in the state. In a letter to Singh, Bajwa said industry and trade were on the verge of closure not only within the state, but also on national and global levels due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Since these sectors have been badly affected, the MP requested that fixed minimum charges from electricity bills of all industrial and trade sector units be waived. He further requested that offices and factories be charged for only the actual usage during the lockdown period and nothing more. "As the industry is facing acute shortage of funds due to non-movement of goods and no new orders thereafter, it is not in a position to deposit electricity bills. Industry and trade who have been forced to shut down their offices, factories or premises should not be charged any minimum fixed charges and should only be charged with actual bills," Bajwa said in the letter.

The MP also requested the state government to delay the deadline for payment of state taxes like property tax, water and sewage tax, excise duty etc., till June 2020. He suggested that the GST department be ordered to release any pending refunds without further delay. The MP said the starting date of the supply of materials in all government tenders should be delayed till June 2020, given the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Bajwa also requested that all government hearings of cases be postponed. The MP suggested these steps as measures that could ensure the survival of traders and the industry in Punjab..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.