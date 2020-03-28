Punjab distilleries supply free sanitizer to hospitals

Six distilleries in Punjab have supplied 33,000 litres of sanitizer free of cost to government hospitals in the state, an official said on Saturday. The sanitizer was manufactured according to prescribed formula of mixing 96 per cent ethanol, 3 per cent hydrogen peroxide, glyceryl, permitted colour and sterile water, said Food and Drug administration Commissioner K S Pannu.

"The manufacturing, supply and transportation of sanitizing material is done free of cost," he said in a statement. The sanitizer was also supplied to police, Pannu said. There has been a high demand of sanitizer in Punjab due to COVID-19 pandemic.

