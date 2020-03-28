Strict action those hoarding essential commodities, warns Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of Delhi on Saturday warned against the hoarding of essential commodities in the wake of 21-day coronavirus lockdown. According to a government official, the move comes after Development Minister Gopal Rai directed the committee to take strict action against those hoarding essential commodities in the national capital.

"Strict checking shall be done by this office from time to time. If any licensee is found hoarding the essential commodities... strict action may be initiated the licensee firm," APMC said in its notice. It also asked the licensee firm not to hike the unusual price without sufficient cause.

So far, 40 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital. According to the Union health ministry, the number of total COVID-19 cases climbed to 918 in India on Saturday, while the death toll remained at 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

