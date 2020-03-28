Thane: Authorities get together to help the lockdown-affected

Migrant labourers hit by the 21- day lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak are being given food from 64 stalls in Bhiwandi, a township with a huge population of such people, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde said on Saturday. Each stall can feed between 500-1000 people, most of whom work in the powerlooms here, currently shut due to the lockdown, he added.

In Thane, guardian minister Eknath Shinde has press into service 25 auto-rickshaws to transport people in case of emergency, while in Kalyan, municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has set up a special number for senior citizens affected by the lockdown. Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske warned doctors against keeping their clinics closed.

Thane Collector Rajesh Narevkar asked migrant labourers to stay put during the lockdown..

