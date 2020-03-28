HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm. DEL95 VIRUS-5TH LD CASES India records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, 918 positive now New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 918 with 179 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the highest single-day increase so far, while the death toll rose to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL91 LD LOCKDOWN Exodus of migrant works on; govt asks states to set up relief camps, provide them food New Delhi: With tens of thousands of migrant workers walking down to their homes far way amid the coronavirus lockdown, the government on Saturday directed states and union territories to immediately set up relief camps for them and carry out health check-ups. DEL60 PM-VIRUS-FUND PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

DEL94 LOCKDOWN-LD MIGRANTS-CONG Govt responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers: Rahul New Delhi: Holding the government responsible for the plight of migrant workers walking down to their native places amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that it take concrete steps to avoid a major tragedy. DEL97 UP-LD ADITYANATH DIRECTIVES Adityanath directs for quarantine of 1 lakh people who have entered UP in past 3 days Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued directions to officials to keep in quarantine the approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state in the last three days from other parts of the country.

BOM27 MH-VIRUS-SANGLI-FAMILY Sangli: Containment zone set up after 24 of family test positive Sangli, Mar 28: With 24 members of a large family testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Sangli district in the last few days, the administration has set up a containment zone in one-km radius of where they live. DEL17 BIZ-VIRUS-GADKARI-MIGRANTS Gadkari asks NHAI chief, toll operators to ensure food, water support to migrant workers New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across national highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers. DEL35 VIRUS-INDIA-CHALLENGE Amid spike in coronavirus cases, India boosts capacity for tougher challenges ahead New Delhi: Amid looming fears of coronavirus infection entering the community transmission stage, India is boosting its overall health infrastructure by initiating measures like designating dedicated hospitals for affected patients in states, ramping up procurement of ventilators and mobilising resources of Railways and armed forces to deal with any eventuality.

MDS36 KL-LOCKDOWN-SITUPS Kannur SP makes people do sit-ups, Ker CM expresses displeasure Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: A video of Kannur Superintendent of Police forcing three people to do sit-ups for violating lockdown went viral on the social media on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his displeasure saying such incidents would "tarnish" the good work being done by the force.. DEL33 LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-CONG Govt responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers: Cong New Delhi: Holding the government responsible for the plight of migrant workers who are walking down to their native places in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that it take concrete steps so that the situation "does not become a major tragedy". DEL78 LOCKDOWN-WORKERS-BUSES Stranded migrant workers throng to take govt-organised buses back home New Delhi: With their livelihoods coming to a halt after imposition of the countrywide lockdown, thousands of daily wage workers and labourers thronged the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday in the hope of reaching their homes in far-flung areas, notwithstanding the threat of spread of the coronavirus disease.

FOREIGN FGN25: VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA Beijing: As the coronavirus outbreak in China seems to have ebbed for now amidst international criticism of its initial cover up, health experts here say Beijing's tough actions to contain the pandemic at its epicentre in Wuhan and the massive resource mobilisation at short notice offer some lessons for India. FGN22: VIRUS-US-INDIA-BUSINESS Washington: The ongoing 21-day lockdown in India to combat the coronavirus outbreak can be "an opportunity" for the country as the move shows the government's transparency in policymaking, a factor which will attract more foreign investments, according to the head of an India-centric US business advocacy group.

FGN31: VIRUS-LD PAK Islamabad: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 1,408, including 11 deaths, with the Punjab province emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly viral infection in the country. FGN37: LANKA-UNHRC-ARMY Colombo: The UN human rights chief has condemned the pardoning and release of a former Sri Lankan army officer sentenced to death for killing eight Tamil civilians, including four children, during the island's bloody ethnic war in 2000.

FGN12: VIRUS-IMF-RECESSION Washington: The world is in the face of a devastating impact due to the coronavirus pandemic and has clearly entered a recession, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, but projected a recovery next year..

