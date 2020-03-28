No new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district: Govt

Mangaluru, Mar 28 (PTI): No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. A total of 38,209 people have been screened for the disease in the district so far and 3,164 persons under home quarantine, an official press release said here.

As many as 29 people are under quarantine at the ESI hospital, while 20 completed their 28-day mandatory home quarantine period, the release said. Of the 25 samples sent to the testing lab, results of 15 were received on Friday all of which proved negative.

Seven people, who tested positive, are under treatment at different hospitals including the four admitted to the district Wenlock hospital here, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the total lockdown clamped by the district administration on Saturday would continue on Sunday also.

There would, however, be no restriction on the supply of milk and domestic gas cylinders during the lockdown and medical shops would continue to be open, he said. PTI MVG NVG NVG

