Maha: People who attended 2 functions with COVID=19 patient

People who attended two functions in Dombivali in Thane district earlier where a man who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday was present have been advised home quarantine, a senior health official said. The man is a resident of Rajaji Path in Dombivali East and had participated in a haldi function on March 18 and a marriage ceremony the following day, said Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials.

"We have advised all the people who attended these two functions to get quarantined at home for 14 days," said KDMC Medical Officer Dr Raju Lavangare. With two people testing positive for the virus on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients in KDMC limits stands at eight, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.