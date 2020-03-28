COVID-19: With 13 new cases, J&K L-G wants officials to double their efforts in containment

As Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu directed officers engaged in the prevention measures to double their efforts for containing the spread of the deadly virus. “Being at the threshold of the third stage of COVID-19, escalating the preparatory efforts for preventing the spread of the virus is required,” Murmu said while chairing a high-level meeting of officers at Raj Bhavan here.

Thirteen people were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 33. Of these, 24 cases have been reported from the Kashmir valley while nine are from Jammu region. "Hardly do I finish my press briefing - 28 cases- that I get more unpleasant news - 5 new positive cases - 2 in Srinagar, 3 in Jammu - all contacts of previously positive ones; All Jammu cases asymptomatic. We are at 33 now," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Two patients have recovered while one died on Thursday. The L-G issued directions for doubling up of isolation and quarantine facilities as well as beds in the hospitals.

He asked the officers to trace the contacts of suspected cases of COVID-19 so that random sampling and testing could be done as a precautionary measure. “Ensure home delivery of essential commodities in vulnerable areas, identify labour pockets and slum areas and form teams to provide ration and essential commodities to these areas,” Murmu said.

He directed for allocating mobile ambulances for random health checkups of the students living in hostels across the UT and also to ensure the ration supply to them. The L-G also appealed to the religious leaders to stop all types of religious congregations to avoid public gatherings.

He called for regular fumigation and announcements, especially in Kashmir and other areas where large number of people with foreign travel history are coming up. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was asked to distribute ration kits to Ponywalas, Palkiwalas, Pithoos and other stranded workers who have lost their wages due to closing of the pilgrimage, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, he was informed that the administration is effectively working out a strategy to ensure the financial package announced by the Central government reaches beneficiaries. The wages for daily rated workers of various departments have been released by the finance department while there is smooth transportation of essential commodities including fodder for cattle, the spokesman said.

He said it was also informed that in each designated COVID-19 hospital, a coronavirus clinic has been set up for preliminary checkups and diagnosis besides, sufficient testing kits and isolation beds are also available in the designated hospitals..

