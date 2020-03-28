Not enough passes for staff of medicine shop owners: Delhi Drug Trader Association

Medicines shops in Delhi are facing a shortage of staff due to the 'non-availability' of the passes for them, said Ashish Grover, General Secretary of Delhi Drug Trader Association said on Saturday. "We have passes for medicine shop owners but not for staff due to which there is a shortage of staff. The stock is enough but we don't have transportation to move it. The government should buy this stock and distribute it," Ashish Grover, General Secretary, Delhi Drug Trader Association told ANI.

This comes at the backdrop Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. "The government should buy this stock of hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks, and distribute it further," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

