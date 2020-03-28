COVID-19: Punjab govt appeals NRI to furnish details

Pressing hard to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Punjab government on Saturday appealed to NRIs and foreign travellers, who came to India after January 30, to furnish their details on helpline number '112'

An official statement here said that a self declaration proforma has also been issued in this regard on which they would have to give their details such as passport number, name of airport, date of landing and date of arrival in Punjab. NRIs and foreign travellers would also furnish details about their permanent address or present stay and hotel, if any, the statement said. They should also mention the places they visited in Punjab and contact details such as mobile and landline numbers, and email addresses

If any NRI or foreign traveller deliberately conceals these information from the government then authorities may contemplate stern action, the statement said. Punjab has 38 positive cases of the coronavirus. One person had died in the state, while the first positive case has been discharged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.