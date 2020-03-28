Rajasthani youth tests positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, a 23-year-old man of Rajasthan, has tested positive for COVID-19. Kurnool District Collector Veerapandian confirmed the news via Twitter and stated that the 23-year-old patient is stable.

"23 years old person, native of Rajasthan residing in Nossam village of Sanjamala mandal, has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. He has been under stable conditions and being treated at GGH Kurnool," Veerapandian tweeted. This is the 14th positive case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

