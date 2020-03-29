Naidu appeals to Andhra CM to give Rs 5,000 to every poor family in state

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give Rs 5,000 to each poor family in the state immediately amid nationwide lockdown. The former chief minister said that they should be provided month-long ration including rice, sugar, pulses and other essential commodities at their doorstep.

The TDP chief has written a letter to the Chief Minister about the measures to be taken to combat COVID-19. He asked to announce a financial package for service, manufacturing and industrial sectors. Naidu has also urged the Chief Minister to use the Real-Time Governance infrastructure for effective and timely monitoring of containing the virus.

The TDP chief assured Reddy that his party is ready to support the government in the fight against COVID-19. A total of 19 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.