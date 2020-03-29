Four killed in mishap on KMP Expressway in Haryana

Four people were killed and four were injured after being run over by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, here on Sunday.

The mishap occurred while the group was walking on the expressway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.