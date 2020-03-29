Jammu and Kashmir reports second COVID-19 death

A COVID-19 positive patient has died in Srinagar, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir Government. "Sad start of the day. The unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning," said Kansal.

With this, two COVID-19 deaths have now been reported from the Union Territory. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 79 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

