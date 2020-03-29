Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 25, number of cases edging close to 1,000

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:04 IST
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 25, number of cases edging close to 1,000

With fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry reported one death each from Delhi, Gurjarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telengana. In its updated data at 10 a.m.,the ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The overall 979 cases in the country included 48 foreigners, it said. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 186, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala at 182, including eight foreign nationals. Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths at six followed by Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and one each from Kerala, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 66, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 76 cases till now. The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, it has gone up to 53, including one foreign national. In Tamil Nadu 42 people, including six foreigners, have tested positive, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner. Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 31, West Bengal 17, Andhra Pradesh 14 and Ladakh has reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

Bihar has nine cases, Chandigarh eight and Chhattisgarh has reported six cases so far. Uttarakhand has six cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Nine cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported one case each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.Cases rose by 3,965 compared wit...

Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdow...

Use lockdown period to connect with yourself, family and passion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should utilise the COVID-19 lockdown period to connect with themselves, their family and also with their passion. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect w...

70-year old woman dies after K'taka police denies entering Thalapady border

An ambulance ferrying a seriously ill 70-year old woman from here to a hospital in nearby Mangaluru was allegedly not allowed by Karnataka police to cross the Thalapady border, following which she died on Sunday morning, her family claimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020