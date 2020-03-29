Left Menu
Mahindra & Mahindra introduces 'Face Shields' for medicos treating COVID-19 patients

As the global medical technology continues to lead the fight against COVID-19, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Saturday announced the production of 'Face Shields' for healthcare workers who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:19 IST
Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the global medical technology continues to lead the fight against COVID-19, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Saturday announced the production of 'Face Shields' for healthcare workers who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus. "With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers. We are targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up," said Goenka on his Twitter handle.

He further said an update on ventilators would be announced on Monday. Following this announcement, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra thanked Goenka and Ford Motor for their contribution in the production of the face shields.

"Thank you Pawan and team for your swift action, and a big thank you to Jim Farley of Ford for so willingly and rapidly sharing all information on the production of these face shields," he tweeted. Goenka said that a large number of people have lauded Mahindra & Mahindra's effort to make available ventilators, whose design is currently in the making, for the COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

