Hundreds of migrant workers hit streets in Kerala seeking

Seeking transportation to travel to their native places, hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday ventured out into the streets near Changanassery violating the lockdown. The incident is reported from Payippad village.

Hundreds of migrant workers are out on the street, seeking transportation facilities to go to their native places, the authorities said. The government authorities said the migrant workers would be provided food and accommodation till the lockdown is over.

"If a special train is arranged for their travel, we will facilitate their travel," Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI PTI.

