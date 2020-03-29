Centre extends time period for submission of officers' performance appraisal report

The central government has extended the timeline for initiation and submission of performance appraisal reports of bureaucrats, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. As per the earlier schedule, the date for distribution of blank Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) to Group-A officers of central services was March 31, which has now been revised and extended up to May 31, the order said.

Similarly, the date for the submission of self-appraisal by an officer to the Reporting Officer (RO) was April 15 as per the earlier schedule, but it has now been revised and extended up to June 30, a statement issued by the ministry said. The extension in dates has been done as a one-time measure due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All central government officers are mandated to submit APAR every year..

