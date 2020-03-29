Man from Dadri tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 27

A 31-year-old man, who came in contact with a British citizen, has tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area, taking the total number of cases in the district to 27, officials said on Sunday. The man is a resident of Vishnoli village in Dadri, according to a statement issued by District Magistrate B N Singh.

"The village has been temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours from 1 pm on Sunday so that sanitisation work could be carried out there. No entry into or exit from the village would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," Singh stated in an order. According to officials, this is the 14th case in the district in which the source of infection is a London-based man who had come for audit work in a private firm in Noida's Sector 135.

An FIR was lodged against the firm on Saturday for hiding information about the British citizen's arrival and stay from March 14-16 on the basis of a complaint from the district's Chief Medical Officer, Anurag Bhargava..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.