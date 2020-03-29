UP minister urges people to follow social-distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Excise and Prohibition Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri on Sunday urged the public to follow social-distancing norms and stay inside homes. He assured the poor and the needy people that they are being helped with foodgrains and other essential commodities.

"Over 1,000 packets of essential commodities are being delivered free of cost to the doorsteps of the needy families so that they do not suffer during the complete lockdown period,” he said. These packets contain foodgrains, vegetables, oil, spices and other essential commodities, he said, The minister said he himself provided packets of foodgrains, vegetables, spices and other essentials to 100 families on Saturday. He said that directions have been issued to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police that no person faces hardships during the lockdown period.

He also said that he was himself monitoring the prevailing situation in the district..

