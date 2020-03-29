Aruanachal Pradesh Governor donates one month s salary for

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Sunday donated a months salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in his bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also appealed to people of the state to stay at home, practice social distancing and visit the nearest hospital if they have symptoms of the deadly disease.

The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan has also volunteered to provide all help to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in fighting COVID-19. The governor thanked Lt Gen Chauhan and expressed confidence that the spread of the deadly virus can be defeated by the joint efforts of all, a Raj Bhawan communiqu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

