COVID-19 positive cases rise to 196 in Maharashtra
So far 196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope here on Sunday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:09 IST
So far 196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope here on Sunday. The area-wise break up is Mumbai and Thane Region 107, Pune 37, Nagpur 13, Ahmednagar 3, Ratnagiri 1, Aurangabad 1, Yavatmal 3, Miraj 25, Satara 2, Sindhudurg 1, Kolhapur 1, Jalgaon 1 and Buldhana 1.
Thirty-four patients were discharged from the hospitals in the state after the treatment of COVID-19. The area-wise break up is Mumbai 14, Pune 15, Nagpur 1, Aurangabad 1 and Yavatmal 3. Six persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra.
A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, which includes 48 foreign nationals. 25 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)
