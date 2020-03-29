COVID-19 positive cases rise to 196 in Maharashtra

So far 196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope here on Sunday. The area-wise break up is Mumbai and Thane Region 107, Pune 37, Nagpur 13, Ahmednagar 3, Ratnagiri 1, Aurangabad 1, Yavatmal 3, Miraj 25, Satara 2, Sindhudurg 1, Kolhapur 1, Jalgaon 1 and Buldhana 1.

Thirty-four patients were discharged from the hospitals in the state after the treatment of COVID-19. The area-wise break up is Mumbai 14, Pune 15, Nagpur 1, Aurangabad 1 and Yavatmal 3. Six persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, which includes 48 foreign nationals. 25 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

