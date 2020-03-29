Punjab CM asks industrial units, brick kilns to commence operations with migrant workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence operations and allow migrants workers to work if they have adequate provisions to accommodate them safely within the premises. "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence operations with migrants workers if they have adequate provisions to accommodate them safely within the premises," the state government said in a statement.

"The Punjab government is in discussion with Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which has already offered its buildings as quarantine facilities, to allow migrant labourers to stay there as these people would be needed for wheat harvesting in the fields in two weeks time," the statement added. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has also constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), these committees are health sector response and procurement, lockdown implementation, media and communication as well as agriculture and food committees. The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. And the citizens have been asked to only venture out of their houses to get essentials.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)

