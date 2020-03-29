Left Menu
Migrant workers in UP are state govt's responsibility: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:28 IST
Migrant workers in UP are state govt's responsibility: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said all migrant workers coming to Uttar Pradesh and those already in the state are his government's responsibility in this hour of crisis and they will be taken care of. He also directed officials to provide all facilities to migrant workers so that they don't have to return to their native places, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government here said.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, all business and economic activity has come to a virtual standstill, leaving migrant workers jobless. With no money to pay rent or buy food, thousands have set out on long journeys to their far-flung native villages, defying lockdown orders.

"All those who are coming to Uttar Pradesh, or are staying here are our responsibility in this hour of crisis. We will take complete care of them. They are being provided food, water and medicines," the chief minister said. Adityanath interacted with migrant workers during an inspection near the Mohan Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Alambagh intersection, the statement said.

He asked the officials to ensure the comfort of all people and get their health check-ups done, it said. He also asked them to quarantine everyone coming from outside the state for 14 days and immediately hospitalise those sick, it added.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said at a press conference that no landlord will charge next month's rent from a worker or labourer. He warned of strict police action against any landlord found who violates the order.

Awasthi said the chief minister has instructed private enterprises and organisations to give full salaries to their employees for the month of March. Salaries should be credited to employees' bank accounts by opening offices on March 30 and 31, he added.

Adityanath has appealed to people in the state to follow the lockdown, the chief secretary said. He added that the chief minister has directed that extra food packets be prepared in police lines, so that they can be distributed if people need food.

Awasthi said a committee constituted under the chairmanship of agriculture production commissioner has so far allocated 4,935 metric tonnes of wheat through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). A total of 19,941 mobile vans and 21,376 handcarts have been arranged for doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables, he said.

He added that 21.28 lakh litres of milk has been purchased through government dairies, of which 17.13 lakh litres has been distributed. As many as 850 community kitchens have been opened to provide free food and the maximum price of essential commodities is being determined, the statement said.

