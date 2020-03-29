Delhi Police receives over 1,100 calls on helpline number in 24 hrs

Delhi Police received over 1,100 calls since Saturday on its 24-hour helpline dedicated to addressing queries related to the coronavirus lockdown, officials said. The police has set up a 24-hour helpline number, 011-23469526, to resolve issues related to the ongoing lockdown through direct intervention as fast as possible, they said.

Out of the 1,105 calls received, 213 were from outside Delhi, while 156 related to complaints of no food and money, which were also forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses. Fourteen calls were received regarding medical issues, while 536 about movement passes.

The helpine number is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing) Asif Mohd Ali. The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs and good samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 1,32,000 people, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.