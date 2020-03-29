Bus owner, 3 drivers arrested for violating lockdown

A bus owner and his three drivers were arrested during a picket checking at the Dhaula Kuan Flyover on Sunday for carrying passengers in violation of the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said. The bus owner, Om Prakash (47), and his drivers identified as Ashok Kumar (48), Subhash Chand (37) and Ram Shankar (45) were arrested, they said.

During picket checking at the Dhaula Kuan Flyover, three private buses were intercepted and they were found to be carrying passengers, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said. Two cases were registered in this regard at the Chanakyapuri police station. All the three buses were seized and their drivers were arrested, he said.

After investigation, police arrested Om Prakash who is the owner of the three buses, Yadav added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.