Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab wants use of Finance Commission grants for emergency relief by urban and rural civic bodies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:41 IST
Punjab wants use of Finance Commission grants for emergency relief by urban and rural civic bodies

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to amend rules for the utilisation of Finance Commission grants to enable Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions to spend them to fight coronavirus spread at the grassroots level. Singh asked the Union minister to advise the Union ministries of Housing & Urban Affairs and Panchayati Raj to initiate immediate action so that the grants by the 14th Finance Commission could be used to provide emergency reliefs like medicines, food etc to the poorest sections by the ULBs and the PRIs.

The ULBs and PRIs should be allowed to utilise grants received under the 14th Finance Commission for emergency provision of relief to mitigate the suffering caused in towns and villages due to the lockdown in the country to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said in a release. Singh said the Punjab government had recently allowed ULBs to use these funds for fumigation of urban areas.

Pleading the state's case, Singh said the emergency reliefs like distribution of medicines and food should also be allowed both by the ULBs and PRIs to ease the burden on the state's resources and provide much needed relief to the most deserving people at the grassroots level. Singh told Sitharaman that these grants are utilized as per guidelines issued by the government of India.

He said both urban and rural local self-government institutions have available with them the unspent funds which could be immediately utilized for the provision of relief to the poor, distressed and the most vulnerable population living in slums and villages. Maintaining that these groups were the worst affected ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to dearth of resources, the CM said in order to mitigate their distress, the ULBs and the Gram Panchayats are well placed to contribute effectively to the anti-coronavirus fights as structures of local self-government at the grassroots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 131 with 1,815 new cases

Turkeys deaths from the coronavirus increased by 23 to 131 on Sunday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,815 to 9,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Some 105 patients have recovered so far.The minister added on Twitter that 9...

Partisan divide returns in U.S. Congress on coronavirus next steps

Fresh partisan divisions flared on Sunday on the next steps for the U.S. Congress in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, with the top House of Representatives Republican casting doubt on the need for more economic stimulus legislation whil...

Ensure food, lodging for migrant workers: CM to Collectors

Chennai, Mar 29PTI Coming to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in the state owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday advised district collectors to ensure that the employees from other states get prope...

Khattar orders sealing of Haryana borders to stop movement of migrant workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to completely seal all inter and intra-state borders to stop the movement of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown, an official statement said. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020