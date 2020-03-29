Gorakhpur resorts to screening people entering district: Officials

Amid the country's ongoing fight against the coronavirus spread, the Gorakhpur administration has begun screening the jobless migrant workers returning to the district from elsewhere by stamping them on their arms and putting quarantine notices outside their homes. Over 5000 people returning from elsewhere were stamped on Sunday and were asked to stay in home-quarantine, said officials.

So far, around 75 buses have arrived from different places and around 150 departed from the Gorakhpur bus stand, said UPSRTC's Regional Manager D V Singh. "The people arriving from outside are being screened and stamped at Nausad crossing, railway station and the bus stand before allowing them to move towards their destinations," said Gorakhpur's Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari.

He said they were also directed to live in quarantine at their homes for 14 days. "If anyone is found with high temperature or any other sign, he/she will be sent to the district hospital. Till now more than 5,000 people have been home quarantined." he said.

"As many as 10 samples of the suspected coronavirus carriers were sent for test, but all of them were tested negative," CMO Tiwari added. "Initially it was decided to stamp the people coming to Gorakhpur on arms. Later, it was decided to put a notice outside their homes, stating that he/she is in quarantine." Meanwhile, in view of the COVID-19 spread, the Railway Ministry has decided to provide health services to all Central government employees.

"Following the instructions of the Railway Ministry, North Eastern Railway hospitals and health centres will provide medicare to all central government employees. They have to show their identity cards only to avail these services," CPRO Pankaj Singh said..

