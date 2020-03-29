UP Cong demands fee waiver for all school students in state in view of lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Sunday demanded that schools in the state should not charge fees from their students for three months owing to the nationwide lockdown announced to combat coronavirus. Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar issued a statement here in this regard.

"Similarly, strict instructions should be given to all the landlords in the state not to charge rent from their tenants for three months, and it may be adjusted later. This will provide relief to people from the middle income group, and the labourers," he said. Kumar also demanded that three months' electricity bills of farmers be waived off.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said no landlord should charge next month's rent from workers or labourers. He warned of strict police action against any landlord found violating the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.