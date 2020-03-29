IAS officers of Andhra to give 3 days pay for COVID-19 relief

Amaravati, Mar 29 (PTI): The IAS Officers Associationof Andhra Pradesh on Sunday announced three days salary ofits members as a donation to the Chief Ministers Relief Fundtowards COVID-19 relief measures

Association general secretary K Praveen Kumar, in astatement, said, In view of this unprecedented crisis,besides working constantly in their official capacity forprevention, containment and control of coronavirus, the IASofficers decided to help the people and the government in apersonal capacity as well by contributing an amount of threedays' salary to the CM Relief Fund." The enormous human suffering inflicted by the rapidspread of the coronavirus across the world is a greattragedy, he said

Herculean efforts were made by the state governmentto protect the people from coronavirus and mitigate theirhardships, Praveen Kumar, a Special Chief Secretary to thegovernment, added.

