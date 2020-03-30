Delhi police detects fake UPI ID created to cheat PM CARES donors; blocked

Delhi police's cybercrime unit has detected a fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID created with a motive to cheat the donors of the newly launched PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. Anyesh Roy, DCP (cybercrime) said in a tweet that the fake UPI was created with the ID pmcare@sbi, which is similar to the correct ID pmcares@sbi.

The State Bank of India has also been briefed about the fake ID and the bank has blocked it, another official said. The matter is under investigation and efforts are being made to identify the accused, he said.

