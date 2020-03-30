ICMR certifies lab at Goa for virus testing

The Goa government on Monday commissioned a virology lab at a state-run facility to test samples for coronavirus infection. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said they received a certification from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start the virology laboratory at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Happy to announce that our Virology lab has been certified by the ICMR. The testing facility has started full fledged at GMCH, we are also parallely using the testing kits from MyLab. All facilities are now up to date, he tweeted. When contacted, the minister said the lab has been set up in record time with the help of the Union government.

Medical professionals from GMCH underwent training at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Rane said, adding that Goa has enough stock of reagent kits and rapid testing kits which are required for the virus testing..

