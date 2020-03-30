Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Maha releases 601 inmates from 37 jails in 3 days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:19 IST
Coronavirus: Maha releases 601 inmates from 37 jails in 3 days

The Maharashtra government has released 601 inmates from 37 prisons in the last three days to reduce crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The prisoners were released on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand said.

"A total of 104 prisoners were released in the western region, 113 in central, 145 in south and 239 in east. These are from Central as well as district prisons," another official said. In the eastern region, 86 prisoners were released from Nagpur Central Jail, while in the western region, the number was 51 from Yerawada Jail, he added.

"Mumbai Central Jail released 68 prisoners on Friday, the Nagpur Central Jail 83 on Saturday, and Chandrapur Jail 31 on Sunday," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020