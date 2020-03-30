French regulated gas prices to fall 4.4% in April - energy regulator

France's CRE energy market regulator on Monday recommended a 4.4% reduction in regulated gas tariffs from April 1 paid by about 4.6 million residential customers in France to Engie. The cut follows a 4.6% drop in March, and a 3.3% cut in February.

The CRE, which recommends regulated gas and electricity tariffs to the government for a final decision, said the reduction was related to Engie's supply cost. European gas prices have tumbled to new lows in recent weeks due to a slump in demand.

