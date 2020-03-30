SJVN to donate Rs. 5 crores to PM Relief Fund to combat COVID-19

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna and Schedule –'A' CPSE under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has decided to donate Rs. 5 crores to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for relief work in combating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19, a highly contagious disease has gripped the whole world in its clutches. The outbreak of the disease has resulted in the exponential growth of persons infected with the virus on a daily basis. In India, the pandemic is posing severe health and economic challenges with the rise in a number of cases.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN informed that as a responsible Corporate citizen and understanding the seriousness of fight against the Covid-19, SJVN has decided to contribute a number of Rupees 5,00,00,000/- (Five Crores) to the PM CARES Fund. The Prime Minister of the country has set up a charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund). This fund will act as a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected.

Sh. Sharma further informed that SJVN has always been at the forefront in supporting the society and the government for tackling any issues which affect the country or its people. To fight the Covid-19 spread, SJVN has already committed an amount of around Rupees Three Crores by way of support for purchasing ventilators by the Hospitals; by distributing Personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, etc.; setting up of quarantine units in its project hospitals; distribution of food and other essential items to the needy. SJVN employees have also contributed an amount of Rs. 32 Lakhs from their salaries to combat the Corona challenge.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.