Personnel involved in cargo flight ops must have protective gear like masks, gloves, says DGCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:01 IST
Amid the the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus pandemic, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked all companies to ensure that the personnel dealing with cargo flight operations are provided protective gear like masks and gloves

"All personnel involved with cargo operations to be made aware of the importance of ensuring adequate distance (Minimum 1 to 1.15 mtrs) at all work-stations. Shift incharge of airports, packaging and handling centre shall ensure the same," the circular of DGCA said

"All personnel dealing with cargo operations will be provided with personal protective equipment like masks, gloves etc. All agencies shall ensure that repeated disinfection of common working areas is carried out at timely intervals," stated the circular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

