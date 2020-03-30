Virus: Chidambaram to give Rs 1 cr to Maha CM relief fund

Senior Congress leader and formerUnion finance minister P Chidambaram, who is a Rajya Sabha MPfrom Maharashtra, on Monday announced he would give Rs 1 croreto the Chief Minister's Relief Fund here in view of the novelcoronavirus outbreak

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted,"@PChidambaram_IN has announced of donating Rs one crore toMaharashtra chief minister relief fund for combating thecurrent crisis created by Coronavirus." PTI NDBNM BNM

