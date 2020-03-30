OMCs announce Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia each for working LPG distributorship chain

Oil marketing companies- IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL today announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each, as a one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like Show-room Staff, Godown-keepers, Mechanics and Delivery boys, attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain, due to the infection and impact of Covid-19.

LPG being an essential commodity has been exempted from the lock-down, and personnel is required to attend duty during this crisis period to maintain uninterrupted LPG cylinder supplies across the country to all customers.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the initiative of the oil companies. In a Tweet, he said, "Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. The well-being of our workers is of paramount importance, this compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India's fight against corona."

(With Inputs from PIB)

