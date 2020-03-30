Left Menu
Gujarat lockdown: 8.95 lakh food packets distributed so far

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:58 IST
As many as 8,95,000 food packets have been distributed in Gujarat so far by the state government and civic officials and NGO functionaries to tide over issues caused by the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The government has also issued 1,59,000 passes so that people can get essential items and services without hurdles, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, said.

He said essential commodities are in sufficient supply in the state. "A total of 8,95,000 food packets have been distributed so far in the state, with 2,70,000 food packets distributed yesterday. The chief minister wants to ensure that nobody goes hungry (due to the lockdown)," Kumar said.

He said 1,10,000 food packets were distributed in eight cities on Sunday, adding that 3,55,000 food packets had been distributed so far in these cities. "People are getting milk, fruits,vegetables and grocery items in sufficient quantity. Yesterday, 44.45 lakh litres of milk were distributed. A total of 1,07,440 quintal vegetables and 15,436 quintal fruits were supplied on Sunday," he said.

Kumar informed the government had resolved issues connected to 1,205 calls received on the helpline number 1070 as well as State Emergency Operation Centre and district centres. The calls mainly pertained to critical needs, medicines, milk, grocery and goods movement, he said.

The CM Relief Fund has received Rs 27 crore by way of donations, he added..

