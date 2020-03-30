COVID-19 crisis: Two Meghalaya MPs pledge Rs 1 cr each from

Meghalaya MPs Vincent H Pala and Agatha K Sangma on Monday allotted Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS fund for procuring COVID-19 testing kits, masks protective suits and other necesssary equipment. Over 7,700 people, who moved to the state recently, have been placed under quarantine and over 40 samples examined so far, all of which tested negative for the disease.

"I have recommended the release of Rs 1 crore from the MPLAD scheme for the purchase of ventilators, masks, preventive suits, testing kits and other medical devices," Congress MP Vincent H Pala told PTI. In a letter to the East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner, the MP asked him to take steps and get all necessary work done for the purpose within 45 days.

In a similar move, Tura MP Agatha K Sangma has also recommended the release of Rs 1 crore from her MPLAD scheme fund to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. "I'm pledging Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD to the Prime minister's relief fund. Let's work together to combat this pandemic. Let's maintain social distancing and personal hygiene which includes washing our hands with soap regularly.... We all need to help each other and be kinder so we can all get through this together. Stay safe and stay blessed everyone," the NPP MP wrote on her Facebook page.

Work is underway to set up 500 isolation beds for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state 200 in Shillong and 300 in Tura, an official stated. Chief Secretary M S Rao said the Conrad Sangma government has also constituted a state-level medical expert committee (SLMEC) which would provide advice and guidance to the administration in tackling the crisis.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday extended school and college closure across Meghalaya by two weeks to April 15, amid the lockdown. D P Wahlang, the principal secretary of the education department, said, "We extended the shutdown of all educational institutions in the state from April 1 to April 15." PTI JOP RMS RMS

