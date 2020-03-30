Left Menu
Coronavirus: Akshya Patra has served over 1 lakh meals since lockdown began, says official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:17 IST
With 55 kitchens spread across the country, Akshaya Patra has served around 1.17 lakh free meals to the needy since the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic began from March 24 midnight, an official said on Monday. The Bengaluru-based NGO will be providing meals till the duration of the 21-day lockdown and even beyond that if needed, Bharat Das, regional president of the voluntary organisation said.

"Around 1.17 lakh free meals have been provided to the needy in different cities across the country like Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Silvassa, Surat, Pune, Delhi and Lucknow since the lockdown came into force," he said. Highlighting the foundation's efforts especially in Delhi-NCR, Das said two kitchens operational in Badli and Mohan Cooperative areas are feeding food to 10,000 to 15,000 people daily.

"We are distributing raw materials and ingredients like rice, dal, masala, etc. that can provide for a person's needs for 21 days of lockdown period," Das said. As many as 3,000 ration boxes, carrying essential food items, have also been distributed to poor people in Delhi, Bangalore and Pune among other cities he said.

Akshaya Patra is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving food every school day to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools across 12 states and 2 Union Territories..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

