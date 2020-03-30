Person who died two days ago tests coronavirus positive

Person who died two days ago tests coronavirus positivePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:02 IST
The sample of an elderly person,who died here two days ago, tested positive for coronavirus onMonday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC)
The 78-year-old person had died in a hospital here onSaturday
"With this report, the casualty figure in Maharashtrais now 10. Already, a patient died in Pune today," theofficial said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune