Person who died two days ago tests coronavirus positive

The sample of an elderly person,who died here two days ago, tested positive for coronavirus onMonday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC)

The 78-year-old person had died in a hospital here onSaturday

"With this report, the casualty figure in Maharashtrais now 10. Already, a patient died in Pune today," theofficial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.