J&K: 2 villages in Shopian district declared red zones to prevent spread of COVID-19

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:57 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday declared two villages in Shopian district as red zones following detection of positive cases of coronavirus there. "Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Disaster Management Act and The Epidemic Disease Act, District Magistrate Shopian said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown," an official spokesperson said.

The two villages are Ramnagri and Sedow while adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared as buffer zones for the of safety and well being of general public, the official said. He said there would be no vehicular movement on these roads.

"The area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. It is necessary to break further transmission of the disease in the area and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones and other villages," he added. The district magistrate directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages covering both local residents and outside labourers and warned of stern action against anyone who tries to violate orders.

Two people from Shopian district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The authorities had on Sunday declared seven villages in Pulwama district as red zones following detection of a positive coronavirus case who had travelled to these areas.

