Gujarat lockdown: Vegetable-grocery shops shut in Gandhinagar

The mayor of Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Monday ordered the closure of grocery and vegetable shops and imposed 3-hour work timing for milk parlours to reduce crowding during lockdown imposed for the novel coronavirus outbreak. People have been told to buy fruits and vegetables from carts that will visit differents sectors of the city or through home delivery service, a release said.

"Mayor Ritaben Patel has said grocery shops selling essential commodities in the city will remain closed starting Tuesday, and people can avail items of their daily requirement only through home delivery services,," the release stated. "Milk parlours to remain open for only three hours in the morning, between 5am and 8am," it added.

The decision was taken due to crowding seen at shops selling essential items, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

