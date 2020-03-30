Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:07 IST
Ending of lockdown hinges on abiding by janata curfew: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said ending of the 21-day lockdown depends on how strictly the 'janata curfrew' is followed, even as he urged the people to follow it and maintain social distancing. "At this hour of crisis, it is not good on our part to come out of houses and violate the curfew. Ending of the lockdown depends on strictness with which one follows the curfew and maintains the social distance," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

He said, "If one follows the curfew strictly, the lockdown period will automatically end on April 14..." The Chief Minister's statement came on a day when the Central government said there was no plan to extend the 21- day lockdown which came into force on Tuesday midnight. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government would extend the lockdown.

It has come to notice that people in some urban centres have been violating curfew rules forcing the police to act, Yediyurappa said. "Police are also human beings like us and don't test their patience. Already, our police are under stress as they are working without any rest. Don't push them to use the force and later blame them for stern action," he added.

The government has taken measures to maintain the supply of essentials and food to the needy, the Chief Minister said, while appealing to the people to stay at home. Asking the people to help the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus by strictly following the lockdown imposed in the country, he said, People of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law-abiding citizens..." Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising that the lockdown was an inevitable step taken by the government to protect people from the pandemic, Yediyurappa said, "We have to realise the predicament of a prime minister who always cares for the well-being of the country and its people." PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

