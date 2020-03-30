Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,000 people attended Nizamuddin congregation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:20 IST
2,000 people attended Nizamuddin congregation

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19. Delhi Police and CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports that a large number of people were showing symptoms of the disease, the officials said.

At least 100 people were also tested for the disease. The results are expected on Tuesday. The entire area, which includes residences and the headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, was virtually cut off. The joint Delhi Police-CRPF-medical team has been checking people and shifting them to designated hospitals for quarantining, the officials said.

Alarm bells started ringing after a man in his 60s who had attended the congregation succumbed to COVID-19 in Srinagar last week. According to officials, there were several smaller congregations culminating in the big meeting at the headquarters of the organisation, which shares its wall with the Nizamuddin police station and is adjacent to the famous shrine of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya.

The congregation was attended by preachers from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Dubai, Uzbekistan and Malaysia. About 600 Indians from different parts of the country also participated. The Indian members of the group left on trains and flights. Contacts of a few cases that were identified in several parts of the country were traced to the congregation, the officials said. Buses have been kept in readiness for shifting people to quarantine centres. Hotels in the area that had housed people from the congregation have been sealed.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-day nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of the disease. Delhi Police has been using drones for surveillance to check any violations in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday directed the Union Territory authorities to ensure that around 400 pilgrims from Bihar, stranded at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, are not vacated from the hotels and are provided with adequate faciliti...

Pak PM plans roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies as coronavirus cases rise to 1,664

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,664 on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the de...

Mortal remains of Indian killed in Kabul attack brought back: Puri

The mortal remains of Sardar Tian Singh, the lone Indian who was among the 25 people killed in a terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul last week, have been brought to India, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Union Hous...

11 new cases reported in JK; 11,644 under observation

JK government said on Monday 11 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported, which include three from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 49. Out of the total cases, 45 are ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020