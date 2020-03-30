COVID-19: 39 discharged so far in Maha; Mumbai leads with 14

A total of 39 people inMaharashtra have been discharged from hospitals so far afterrecovering from the novel coronavirus infection, including 14in Mumbai, a health official said on Monday

Giving an area wise break up of those discharged fromoutside the metropolis, he said nine were from PimpriChinchwad, seven from Pune, four from Nagpur, three fromYavatmal and one each from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad

"All the 39 who have been discharged will have tocomplete a mandatory 14-day quarantine period from here on asa precaution," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.