Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 140 FIRs registered, 3,750 detained for violating lockdown norms in Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:16 IST
Over 140 FIRs registered, 3,750 detained for violating lockdown norms in Delhi: Police

Over 140 FIRs were registered and 3,750 people were detained in the national capital on Monday for violating lockdown norms, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 145 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

As many as 3,750 people have been detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the IPC and 557 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data said. Police said 2,143 movement passes were issued on Monday.

Delhi has reported 72 cases of the novel coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, 92 fresh cases and four deaths have been reported in the country since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan warship, China fishing boat collide in East China Sea

A Japanese destroyer collided with a Chinese fishing boat in the East China Sea on Monday but no one was injured, the Defense Ministry said. The collision caused a hole in the destroyer Shimakaze above its waterline, but it was still able t...

Assam: Hailakandi deputy commissioner pledges her organs

Hailakandi district in Assam, Keethi Jalli on Monday pledged her organs, an official release said. She signed the papers pledging her organs to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, it said.I have taken this step for the ca...

CPI(M) criticises treatment meted out to migrants, demands such 'criminality' be stopped

The CPIM on Monday criticised the treatment meted out to migrants who managed to return to their home states after the coronavirus lockdown was announced and demanded that such criminality be stopped. It was reacting to two videos shared ...

ICICI Bank launches WhatsApp service for customers

ICICI Bank on Monday launched a service that will enable customers to access banking services through instant messaging application WhatsApp. Retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card lim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020